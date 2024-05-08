Hyderabad Metro extends timings for IPL match at Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has extended its timings for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match scheduled to be played at Uppal Stadium this evening.

The service will be available beyond the usual closing hours.

Only entry is allowed during extended timings of Hyderabad Metro

The last trains will depart from their respective terminal stations at 12:15 am and reach their destinations around 1:10 am.

However, during the extended hours, entry will be allowed at Uppal Stadium and NGRI stations. At other stations, only exits will be available.

IPL match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad

The IPL match between SRH and LSG is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm this evening.

All arrangements for the match and transportation for fans have been completed.

While Hyderabad Metro extends timings, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) decided to run buses for the match.

With 12 points from 11 games, LSG is currently sixth on the points table. SRH, meanwhile, is fourth with the same number of points from the same number of matches.

The two teams have met three times in the IPL so far. Today, again, the teams are going to play an IPL match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.