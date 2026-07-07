HMWSSB reviews contingency plans as water levels in Singur drop

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials said on Tuesday, July 7, that the Singur reservoir currently holds only enough water for about 50 days.

In this context, Managing Director Ashok Reddy instructed officials to prepare an alternative contingency plan to prevent disruption in drinking water supply to Hyderabad. Officials have been asked to consider an alternative day or phased water supply in case water levels fall further in Singur and Manjira reservoirs.

The MD also suggested that plans should be prepared to effectively utilise alternative water resources like Krishna, Godavari, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

He instructed the officials to identify the areas that faced acute water problems last summer, prepare a special contingency plan within fifteen days and take steps to complete the necessary work by October.

He suggested paying special attention to areas under the Malkajgiri Corporation that have recently faced water problems.

He said that funds should not be an obstacle to setting up additional pumping facilities, filtration units and other infrastructure if temporarily required and stressed that maintaining an uninterrupted water supply is the top priority for the Water Board.

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No room for negligence in tanker maintenance

The MD asked officials to continuously monitor tanker filling stations and regularly review the online booking system, tanker delivery, trip management, record management, etc.

He clarified that negligence, lack of supervision or failure in the management of tankers will result in show cause notices being issued to the concerned officials, and departmental action will be taken if necessary.

Alternative water resources

The MD suggested organising a special workshop with the owners of private Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) that have a capacity of more than 50 kiloliters to create awareness on using the treated water for gardens, construction works and other needs.

He stated that if the consumption of treated water can be increased by at least 2 per cent, then drinking water can be saved and used for emergencies.

He also instructed the officials to identify areas in the city that are receiving a continuous water supply, connections with high consumption, and areas that are using water beyond the requirement, and to undertake special monitoring to ensure equitable distribution.

The MD ordered that every complaint regarding contaminated water supply should be responded to immediately and water supply should be stopped if necessary.

Water should be provided through tankers as an alternative, and the supply should be restored only after the complaint is resolved and tests are carried out, he said.