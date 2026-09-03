HMWSSB seizes 8 illegal water motors in KPHB during checks

According to the board, some people install motors on water pipelines during the water supply period to draw water.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
HMWSSB officials with seized illegal water motors in KPHB during crackdown.
HMWSSB seizes 8 illegal water motors in KPHB

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) seized eight illegal water motors during inspections at Dharmareddy Colony in KPHB on Thursday, September 3.

The vigilance team inspected the Balajinagar Ward, Division 22, under the Kukatpally Zone in the morning houts. During the checks, officials identified and seized eight motors being used illegally.

According to the HMWSSB, some people install motors on water pipelines during the water supply period to draw water. Such use can reduce the amount of water available to other consumers and also affect the supply system.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The board said inspections against illegal water motor use will continue in the area.

It also warned that action will be taken against people who violate the rules by using water motors illegally. The inspection was carried out on September 3, 2026, as part of the vigilance team’s checks against unauthorised motor use.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button