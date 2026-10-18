Hoardings depicting Rahul, Akhilesh as Ravana’s heads in Lucknow

Installed by the Sanatan Raksha Sangathan, the hoardings carried the headline “Ravana, Enemies of Sanatan Bharat”.

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Hoarding in Lucknow depicting political leaders as Ravana's heads.

Lucknow: Hoardings depicting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, US entrepreneur Elon Musk and others as the 10 heads of Ravana were put up at several locations in Lucknow on Sunday ahead of Dussehra.

Installed by the Sanatan Raksha Sangathan, the hoardings carried the headline “Ravana, Enemies of Sanatan Bharat”.

Besides Gandhi and Yadav, the hoardings featured Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, Bangladeshi economist Muhammad Yunus, gangster-politicians Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, SP leader Azam Khan, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and billionaire investor George Soros.

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Atiq Ahmed was shot dead by assailants while in police custody in Prayagraj in April 2023. Ansari died in a Uttar Pradesh prison in March 2024.

The hoardings were put up in prominent areas, including Hazratganj and Gomti Nagar, drawing the attention of passersby.

Samajwadi Party workers later removed the hoardings.

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