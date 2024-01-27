Hoax bomb call sparks panic near Secunderabad railway station

The hotel was temporarily closed for the public and the police conducted searches

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th January 2024 1:22 am IST
Hyderabad: Bomb threat on Madhapur's private office proved hoax

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Secunderabad railway station and its surroundings briefly on Saturday evening after an unidentified person raised a hoax alarm about a bomb being planted at one of the eateries there.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

As the information was received, the police along with bomb disposal and detection squad rushed to the spot and started checking.

The hotel was temporarily closed for the public and the police conducted searches. It was later found to be a false alarm.

MS Education Academy

The police at midnight declared it a hoax call and a case was booked. Efforts are on to identify the source of call.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th January 2024 1:22 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button