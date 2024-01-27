Hoax bomb call sparks panic near Secunderabad railway station

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Secunderabad railway station and its surroundings briefly on Saturday evening after an unidentified person raised a hoax alarm about a bomb being planted at one of the eateries there.

As the information was received, the police along with bomb disposal and detection squad rushed to the spot and started checking.

The hotel was temporarily closed for the public and the police conducted searches. It was later found to be a false alarm.

The police at midnight declared it a hoax call and a case was booked. Efforts are on to identify the source of call.