Hoax bomb threat in Rajasthan HC

Jaipur: Panic gripped Rajasthan High Court premises in Jaipur on Friday following a bomb threat which was later proved a hoax.

Registrar of the high court received an email threatening a bomb blast in the court premises, police said.

After which the police were informed, anti-terror squad personnel and sniffer dog units reached the court.

“The court premises were evacuated and intense checking was conducted. Nothing suspicious was found in the checking following which the court functioning commenced,” a police officer said.