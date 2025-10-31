Hoax bomb threat in Rajasthan HC

Registrar of the high court received an email threatening a bomb blast in the court premises, police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st October 2025 8:30 pm IST
Bomb threat

Jaipur: Panic gripped Rajasthan High Court premises in Jaipur on Friday following a bomb threat which was later proved a hoax.

Registrar of the high court received an email threatening a bomb blast in the court premises, police said.

After which the police were informed, anti-terror squad personnel and sniffer dog units reached the court.

Memory Khan Seminar

“The court premises were evacuated and intense checking was conducted. Nothing suspicious was found in the checking following which the court functioning commenced,” a police officer said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st October 2025 8:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button