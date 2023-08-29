Hoax bomb threat leads to security drills at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: An email claiming that a bomb was placed at Hyderabad Airport led to brief panic and triggered a security drill on Tuesday morning.
Soon after receiving the email, the RGI Airport police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and other security agencies were pressed into service to conduct a thorough search on the airport premises.
Following the completion of the search, the security personnel declared that the email was a hoax. Now, the police are trying to find out who sent the email and to arrest the person.
The police registered a case and started an investigation.
It’s noteworthy that Hyderabad Airport, the only operational airport in Telangana serving both domestic and international passengers, witnesses a huge footfall.
In the last month, the airport saw 3,68,693 domestic and 16,40,603 international passengers, marking a significant jump from the figures of July 2022, which were 2,89,286 domestic and 13,11,995 international passengers.