Hoax bomb threat leads to security drills at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: An email claiming that a bomb was placed at Hyderabad Airport led to brief panic and triggered a security drill on Tuesday morning.

Soon after receiving the email, the RGI Airport police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and other security agencies were pressed into service to conduct a thorough search on the airport premises.

Following the completion of the search, the security personnel declared that the email was a hoax. Now, the police are trying to find out who sent the email and to arrest the person.

The police registered a case and started an investigation.

It’s noteworthy that Hyderabad Airport, the only operational airport in Telangana serving both domestic and international passengers, witnesses a huge footfall.

In the last month, the airport saw 3,68,693 domestic and 16,40,603 international passengers, marking a significant jump from the figures of July 2022, which were 2,89,286 domestic and 13,11,995 international passengers.