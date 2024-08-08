Hockey team’s performance at Olympics will ignite new zest for sport: Shah

The Indian team clinched its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third-position playoff match in Paris.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th August 2024 8:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: Congress opposing CAA due to 'appeasement', says Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, saying the power-packed performance and impeccable sportsmanship will ignite a new zest for the sport.

The Indian team clinched its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third-position playoff match in Paris.

Also Read
India claim second successive hockey bronze in Olympics

“What a splendid show of mettle! Many congratulations to our men’s hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the #ParisOlympics2024. Your power-packed performance, and impeccable sportsmanship will ignite a new zest for the sport. Your achievement has raised the pride of the Tiranga,” Shah wrote on X.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th August 2024 8:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button