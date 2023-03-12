Hoist BRS flag in all constituencies of Telangana on April 25: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and state IT minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday directed the party members to ensure that the BRS flag is hoisted in all constituencies on the party’s foundation day.

KTR directed the party leaders to conduct programs to strengthen the party and mobilise the 60 lakh party members before the foundation day on April 25, said a press release from the BRS.

“The party flags should be unveiled in all constituencies and meetings have to be held throughout the day on the party foundation day, on April 25,” KTR said at tele-conference with the party’s district presidents and general secretaries.

KTR instructed the BRS members to inaugurate the district party offices by April 25. “Aathmeeya Sammelan programs should be held in each town and all towns should be covered two months before the party foundation day,” said KT Rama Rao.

The BRS leader directed the party district presidents to send a detailed schedule of the meetings to the party at the earliest.

KTR said that the state government will conduct the birth anniversary celebrations of Dr BR Ambedkar on a grand scale. “No other party in the history of our country honoured the legacy of BR Ambedkar. The tallest statue of Dr Ambedkar is being set up in Hyderabad, and the new Secretariat is named after him,” he added.

KTR informed that a wide range of programs will be held on the occasion of the unveiling of the Martyrs’ Memorial on June 1. He directed the party’s student wing to undertake a membership registration drive, form committees in the wing and organise programs to welcome intermediate students and students of professional courses like engineering and medicine for the academic year 2023-24.