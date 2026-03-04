Holi celebrated with fervour in Telangana

Hyderabad: Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated in Telangana with fervour on Wednesday, March 4, as people smeared ‘gulal’ on each others’ faces and distributed sweets to friends and relatives.
Children and youth revelled in Holi celebrations organised at apartments and other residential complexes in Hyderabad and other towns in the state.
The festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Indira Park here by the Indira Park Walkers Association.
Former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy and several other political personalities too participated in Holi celebrations.
“There is an inherent message in our festivals. Holi symbolises friendship and love. The festival strengthens unity in society. There are no differences of caste or discrimination in the festivals. All join together in celebration,” Dattatreya told PTI Videos.
North Indian communities in Hyderabad organised ‘Holika Dahan’ on the occasion.
Residents of some localities here celebrated Holi on Tuesday.
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao, and other leaders conveyed their greetings on the occasion of Holi.