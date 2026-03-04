Holi celebrated with fervour in Telangana

Residents of some localities here celebrated Holi on Tuesday.

People celebrating Holi in Telangana with colourful powders and festive spirit.
Students smeared in 'gulal' during celebrations of the 'Holi' festival, in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated in Telangana with fervour on Wednesday, March 4, as people smeared ‘gulal’ on each others’ faces and distributed sweets to friends and relatives.

Children and youth revelled in Holi celebrations organised at apartments and other residential complexes in Hyderabad and other towns in the state.

The festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Indira Park here by the Indira Park Walkers Association.

Former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy and several other political personalities too participated in Holi celebrations.

“There is an inherent message in our festivals. Holi symbolises friendship and love. The festival strengthens unity in society. There are no differences of caste or discrimination in the festivals. All join together in celebration,” Dattatreya told PTI Videos.

**EDS: RPT, ADDS DETAILS IN CAPTION** Hyderabad: A woman applies colours to Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan during Holi celebrations at his residence, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan serves as the present custodian and 9th Nizam of the historic Asaf Jahi Dynasty, descending from Mahboob Ali Khan, the 6th Nizam renowned for secular governance. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_03_2026_RPT256B)

North Indian communities in Hyderabad organised ‘Holika Dahan’ on the occasion.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao, and other leaders conveyed their greetings on the occasion of Holi.

