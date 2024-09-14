Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Hyderabad on Sept 17

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday announced holiday for schools and colleges in Hyderabad on September 17.

The government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in and around Hyderabad, Secunderabad and districts of Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy on account of Ganesh immersion processions in the city.

The government had earlier announced a holiday for all educational institutions on September 16 on account of Milad un Nabi.

However, due to a clash of the two events, the Milad-un-Nabi procession, which is held annually in Hyderabad, has been postponed to September 19 this year.

Earlier, a holiday for schools amd colleges acorss Hyderabad amd other Telangana districts on account of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7.

Aside from religious fervour, the holiday for schools amd colleges in Hyderabad have been announced owing to traffic snarls anticipated during the festival.

The city traffic police has issued traffic restrictions for the various routes in view of Ganesh idol immersion and related processions near Necklace Road (P V N Marg) between Tuesday, September 10 and Monday, September 16.

The traffic diversions will be applied from 3 pm till midnight, according to traffic conditions during the week.