Hyderabad: Sydney Sweeney has become one of the most loved celebrities of today’s generation. With breakout roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, she won the hearts of young audiences all across the world. Fans admire her for her versatility, screen presence, and bold choices in films and shows. Over the years, Sydney has turned into a global star with a massive following.

A Big Bollywood Surprise

Now, the actress is in the headlines for an unexpected reason. A leading Bollywood production house has reportedly approached Sydney for a project that could change her career. Not just any film, but one of the most ambitious and expensive films ever planned in India. Even more shocking is the payment offered a record-breaking Rs. 530 crore (45 million EUR).

The Offer and the Role

According to reports, the deal includes 35 million EUR in acting fees and another 10 million EUR in sponsorships. Producers believe Sydney’s worldwide popularity could bring massive international attention to the movie. The story is said to follow a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity, with filming planned in New York, Paris, London, and Dubai in early 2026.

What’s Next for Sydney

Sydney is yet to confirm her decision, but sources say she is intrigued by the opportunity. The actress will soon be seen in Christy, where she plays US boxer Christy Martin, the first female fighter to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She is also starring in The Housemaid, a psychological thriller releasing later this year.

If she accepts the Bollywood deal, it could mark a historic crossover between Hollywood and Indian cinema.