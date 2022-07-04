Homage to Siasat Daily’s community services, Du ba du Program appreciated

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily and Millat fund sponsored Du ba du Matrimonial program was arranged Sunday in Omar Function Hall, Chandragupta where a large number of parents attended the program and registered the biodatas of their sons and daughters.

The well-known personalities of the city met Siasat’s managing director Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and congratulated him for this program. They said that such programs should be organized in every mohalla in order to facilitate matrimonial selection.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan explained about the program to Saif Bin Hussain Yafaee and Munawar Iqbal and said that this program has gained fame not only in Hyderabad, Telangana districts and other states of the country but abroad as well . Many parents have benefited from this program.

Munavvar Iqbal said that the initiative of Siasat daily is commendable.

Saif Bin Hussain Yafaee also praised the initiative for arranging matrimonial programs. “Apart from giving latest news Siasat daily is also active in social field to provide guidance to Muslim youths in the field of employment and education,” he said.

Dr Nazim Ali said that the program helped find alliances for many boys and girls. He advised parents to make enquiries about the prospective brides and grooms before fixing the alliances.