Home decor to accessories, it’s raining sales at THIS Hyderabad store

Hyderabad: Being able to shop SO much without spending a bomb or burning a hole in the pocket is something every woman loves. Especially when it comes to fashion accessories — from bags to makeup products. And, being the sassy queens, we can never have enough of them in our closet and we always keep surfing for best deals to grab.

The year 2022 is coming to an end and we are already starting to see an abundance of season end sales cropping up. Whether you’re looking for some best gift shopping or simply treat yourself to something new, this weekend is another great opportunity to get what you want for less at this Hyderabad-based store that houses wide variety of accessories and home decor.

It’s Raining Sales!

‘Floral and Pastels’, located in the Khaderbagh area of the city, is organising a ‘Flat, Fat Fabulous Pop Up’ sale on November 5th and 6th at their store with prices being slashed tremendously. They have up to 50- 70% markdowns on their super chic and stylish products.

From aesthetic home decor to jewellery of every possible kind they have it all, that too at prices that are going to make your jaws drop. Going by their Instagram page, their collection of bracelets and earrings are something that truly stands out. Oh, and their clothing line is going pretty affordable too.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Ruqqiya, owner of Floral & Pastels said, “So we are doing this sale for our clients to grab the best deals. We are offering 20 to 70% off on accessories, imported high brand cosmetics and Pakistani outfits.”

Talking more about her small business, she said, “We started this page out of boredom during engineering which turned into our passion. The best part about our business is customer’s satisfaction and trust on us. We have wide variety of accessories and home decor to shop from.”

What are you waiting for? Go ahead, and binge shop with no remorse to fulfill your fashion needs with some gorgeous accessories!