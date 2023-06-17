Home Minister Amit Shah to visit cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th June 2023 11:51 am IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kutch and Jakhau port in Gujarat on Saturday to take stock of the situation in areas affected by cyclone Biparjoy, officials said.

He will also hold a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officers.

Also Read
Gujarat Cyclone Biparjoy: 1,000 villages without electricity

The home minister will visit Kutch to review the situation in areas affected by the cyclone, a home ministry official said.

MS Education Academy

Shah will first conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and then go to Jakhau port in Kutch, and Mandvi.

He will also visit shelter homes and meet people.

Later, he will also visit Swami Narayan Temple in Bhuj and review food and other facilities being distributed among those affected, the official said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th June 2023 11:51 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button