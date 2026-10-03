Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Medak, Karimnagar on Oct 4

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Telangana for a one-day visit on Sunday, October 4. He will tour Karimnagar and Medak districts during the visit.

Shah is expected to arrive at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad at 9 pm on Saturday, October 3 and stay at the Lok Bhavan.

On Sunday, he will leave Hyderabad by helicopter at 11 am and travel to Toopran in Medak district to attend the inauguration of works related to the Sabar Dairy Products milk plant at Urja Industrial Park.

From Toopran, Shah will proceed to Karimnagar to participate in the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences.

During the visit, he will unveil a silver jubilee pylon, lay the foundation stone for the proposed Prathima Deemed University building and visit a photo exhibition showcasing the institution’s journey.

Shah is also expected to interact with students of Prathima Medical College and address the gathering.

The interaction with students is likely to be one of the key highlights of his Karimnagar programme.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party so far has not scheduled any public meeting during Shah’s visit.

The Union home minister had last visited Hyderabad in September 2025, when he attended the Ganesh idol immersion procession at MJ Market.

He is expected to leave for Karimnagar at 4:30 pm. Later in the evening, he will return to Hyderabad and head to New Delhi.