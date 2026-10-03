Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Medak, Karimnagar on Oct 4

Shah is expected to arrive at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad at 9 PM on Saturday, October 3 and stay at the Lok Bhavan.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks through a video message during 'Hindi Diwas'. Shah on Monday, September 14, 2026, said the progress of Hindi is purposeful only when it moves forward while ensuring the dignity, promotion and protection of other Indian languages. (Source: PTI)

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Telangana for a one-day visit on Sunday, October 4. He will tour Karimnagar and Medak districts during the visit.

Shah is expected to arrive at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad at 9 pm on Saturday, October 3 and stay at the Lok Bhavan.

On Sunday, he will leave Hyderabad by helicopter at 11 am and travel to Toopran in Medak district to attend the inauguration of works related to the Sabar Dairy Products milk plant at Urja Industrial Park.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

From Toopran, Shah will proceed to Karimnagar to participate in the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences.

During the visit, he will unveil a silver jubilee pylon, lay the foundation stone for the proposed Prathima Deemed University building and visit a photo exhibition showcasing the institution’s journey.

Shah is also expected to interact with students of Prathima Medical College and address the gathering.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The interaction with students is likely to be one of the key highlights of his Karimnagar programme.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party so far has not scheduled any public meeting during Shah’s visit.

The Union home minister had last visited Hyderabad in September 2025, when he attended the Ganesh idol immersion procession at MJ Market.

He is expected to leave for Karimnagar at 4:30 pm. Later in the evening, he will return to Hyderabad and head to New Delhi.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button