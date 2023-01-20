Home Minister appeals to Asaf Jah royals to settle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has assured Princess Esra and Prince Azmat Ali Khan @ Azmath Jah of all possible support for a permanent stay in Hyderabad.

On the occasion of the funeral of Asaf Jah VIII Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali advised the royal family to stay permanently in Hyderabad so that they can continue the educational and welfare activities initiated by Mukarram Jah Bahadur.

Mahmood Ali referred to a letter sent to Mukarram Jah Bahadur in 2014 requesting him to permanently settle in Hyderabad and offered with all privileges by the government. Makarram Jah expressed his gratitude in writing for this offer and expressed his inability to stay in Hyderabad due to personal reasons.

On the occasion of the arrival of Makarram Jah’s mortal remains from Turkey, Home Minister Mohammad Ali along with Chief Minister KCR paid homage and advised Princess Esra and Prince Azmat Jah to settle in Hyderabad.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that the people of Hyderabad respect the Asaf Jahi family from their hearts and the Royal family members should take up permanent residence in Hyderabad. He referred to the participation of thousands of people in the funeral procession and said that people can be served better by staying in Hyderabad. Prince Esra and Azmat Jah Bahadur reacted positively to the proposal.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister KCR expressed satisfaction over the burial of Makarram Jah Bahadur with official honours. Before leaving for Khammam, he had given the responsibility to Home Minister Mohammad Ali to supervise the funeral arrangements. It is reported that Prince Esra had a phone conversation with Chief Minister KCR and expressed her gratitude for the government arrangements and official honour.