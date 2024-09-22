Home ministry to probe Netflix for visa violations, racial discrimination

New Delhi: The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) of the home ministry is probing Netflix in India for visa violations and racial discrimination, a government email sent to a former Netflix executive stated.

According to Reuters, an email dated July 20 sent to Netflix’s former director of business and legal affairs for India Nandini Mehta sent by Deepak Yadav of FRRO of the home ministry reads, “This is regarding visa and tax violations concerns regarding the business practices of Netflix in India, we have received certain details in this regard w.r.t (with respect to) the stated company’s conduct, visa violation, illegal structures, tax evasion and other malpractices including incidents of racial discrimination that company has been engaged in while conducting its business in India”

Nandini Mehta, who quit the organisation in 2020, in an interview with Reuters said that she had sued the US streaming giant in the USA for alleged wrongful termination as well as racial and gender discrimination.

While Deepak Yadav of FRRO and the home ministry office have declined to comment on the issue, and FRRO and home ministry office have not responded to Reuters, a Netflix spokesperson said that the company is “unaware of an investigation by the Indian government”.

Netflix had recently found themselves in an uncomfortable position in India with its original series based on Indian Airlines flight Hijack to Kandahar drawing strong outcry from the Indian right wing over its usage of the names of hijackers.