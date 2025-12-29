Homebound review: The kind of cinema the Oscars are made for

Neeraj Ghaywan, the director who gave us the masterpiece Masaan, returned with Homebound. This film is a brutal, honest, and deeply moving look at the lives of those living on the margins of Indian society. Inspired by Basharat Peer’s reportage, the movie is a powerful reminder of the systemic challenges faced by the underprivileged. It forces the audience to step out of their comfort zones and face uncomfortable truths about the country we live in.

Story

The film follows two childhood friends, Chandan Kumar (Vishal Jethwa) and Mohammed Shoaib Ali (Ishaan Khatter). Both come from humble backgrounds in a North Indian village. Chandan is a Dalit and Shoaib is a Muslim. Their shared dream is to become police constables. They believe that wearing the uniform will finally erase their caste and religious identities. They hope it will give them the respect and dignity they have been denied.

However, the path to this dream is filled with obstacles. The story captures the immense pressure of competitive exams where lakhs of students fight for a few hundred posts. When the system fails them and results are delayed, the friends move to Surat to work in a textile mill. They send money home to support their families.

What Works

Homebound does not shy away from the harsh realities of discrimination. We see Chandan’s shame as he tries to hide his surname to avoid casteist remarks. We see Shoaib’s loyalty questioned during a cricket match simply because of his faith.

One of the most searing scenes involves Chandan’s mother. She loses her job as a midday meal cook because upper-class parents refuse to let their children eat food touched by a Dalit. These moments highlight how prejudice is often treated as normal in our daily lives.

The story also shines in the warmth between the friends and their families, shared meals, shared labour, shared hope, and quick forgiveness. That friendship becomes the film’s emotional spine.

Performances

Ishaan Khatter delivers one of his finest performances as Shoaib, charming, bruised, angry, and humane. Vishal Jethwa is outstanding as Chandan, especially in moments of shame, fear, and suppressed rage. Janhvi Kapoor has limited screen time, but she leaves an impact as Sudha, earthy, focused, and quietly inspiring. The supporting cast feels lived in, especially the actors playing the families.

Verdict

Homebound is a rare, patriotic film in the truest sense, it holds up a mirror to society and asks us to look honestly. It is painful, compassionate, and unforgettable, powered by two exceptional lead performances. Watch it for its brutal realism, and for the humanity that still survives inside it.

Siasat Rating: 4/5