Homeless man murdered in Telangana, 2 arrested

Hyderabad: Two youngsters, reportedly drunk, were held by the police for killing a homeless man at Gomaram village in Shivvampet mandal of Medak district. The victim had been wandering around Gomaram for over a month, accepting alms and food from locals.

The accused have been identified as Gangireddy Tirupathi Reddy, and Manikanta Goud, both residents of Gomaram.

According to reports, the victim, who often scouted the village for food, was found sleeping under a bus shed on September 4. The accused, suspecting him of recent thefts in the village, began harassing him. They allegedly ran their bike over the victim’s leg, then beat him to death and dumped his body in the village outskirts.

The following day, the victim’s body was discovered, prompting police to be notified. The body was subsequently transferred to the government hospital for an autopsy.

During an investigation, police examined the CCTV footage and arrested the accused, placing them in judicial custody.