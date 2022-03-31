Homeless woman living in van for past 2 years

Hyderabad: A woman was forced to make her van her home when she was unable to pay the hostel rent. Anita was in Rajdoot Ladies hostel for 1 year. She was evicted from the hostel for not paying the rent.

Ever since her eviction from the hostel Anita is staying in her own van parked at Madhura Nagar. She sustains life by eating food offered by the locals.

The van has been staying in the area for the past 3 years which is proved by the traffic challans.

The police reached to counsel her. During the counseling, she informed the police that the van belongs to her. However, she refused to reveal anything about her family members.

SR Inspector Syedulu said counseling of Anita will be done once again to either hand her over to her family members or to a state home for the homeless.