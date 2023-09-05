Honda Elevate SUV price announced

With the competitive pricing of Honda Elevate SUV, the company aims to challenge its competitors in India.

Honda Elevate SUV
A view of the New Global Honda Elevate SUV during its launch, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Honda Cars India (HCIL) announced the price of its mid-size sports utility vehicle (SUV), Elevate, on Monday. Although it starts at a higher price compared to other competitors, the price of the top-end variant is lower.

The price of the Honda Elevate starts at Rs 11 lakh and goes up to Rs 16 lakh, whereas the prices of its competitors, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos, range from Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, respectively.

Quoting president and chief executive officer of HCIL, Takuya Tsumura, Business Line reported that the company has booking orders for the next six months for the Honda Elevate SUV.

The company is currently relying on the car model to re-establish its foothold in India.

It remains to be seen whether Honda will be able to reinvent itself in the competitive automobile market of India.

