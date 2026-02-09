Honesty over gain: Jehangir returns bag containing gold to Hindu family

At a time when everyday kindness feels rare, a small gesture by Jahangir Khan restored a little faith in humanity when he returned a bag filled with valuables to its rightful owners, a Hindu family, choosing honesty over personal gain.

In a video capturing the incident, the woman and her husband can be heard saying the bag contained gold jewellery, an expensive necklace, Aadhaar cards and other important items.

The husband said the necklace alone was worth several lakhs and that the couple had been deeply worried from the moment they realised the bag was missing.

“Patha nahi kaise ghum gaya. Hum tho bahut pareshan the (We do not know how the bag got lost. We were very worried),” the father of two little children is heard saying in the video.

Grateful for Jahangir’s honesty, the man offered him Rs 500 for “mooh mithai” as a token of thanks, but the latter refused, wishing the Hindu family good. When asked whether they wanted to involve the police, the couple declined, saying they trusted him.

Jahangir later shared that he had initially considered leaving the bag untouched, but eventually decided to ensure it was returned safely. As the couple and Jahangir recounted the ordeal together, the moment stood out as a simple act of goodwill between human beings.