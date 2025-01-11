Honey Singh announces India tour: Hyderabad removed from list

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has become a hotspot for live concerts, with some of the biggest stars like Diljit Dosanjh and Marshmello performing to packed audiences. Fans were excited for Honey Singh’s Millionaire India Tour, but the city is missing from the schedule, which is sure to leave many disappointed.

Honey Singh, who made a grand comeback with his album Glory, is all set to perform in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The tour begins on February 22 in Mumbai and ends on April 5 in Kolkata, covering cities like Lucknow, Pune, and Jaipur along the way. Sadly, Hyderabad didn’t make the cut.

Tickets for the tour went live on January 11 and were sold out in minutes. Fans rushed to Zomato’s District app to book tickets, but many were left empty-handed as over 20,000 people competed for limited seats.

Honey Singh addressed fans on Instagram, saying: “Do not miss this experience guys !! From the streets of Karampura to the MILLIONAIRE corridors, here comes your YoYo…

Millionaire Tour is not just a tour, ye meri kahani hai jise abb main aap sabke saath jeeyunga.”

Although the artist hasn’t explained why Hyderabad was skipped, fans are expressing their disappointment online, asking him to add the city to his tour.

Hyderabad has hosted successful concerts by big names in the past, showing its love for live music. Fans hope this is just a temporary miss and that Honey Singh will bring his music to the city soon.