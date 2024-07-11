Honey Singh wears Arabian Thobe, fans playfully ask ‘Islam Qubool?’

Mumbai: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was seen at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning before his much-anticipated performance at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set to take place on July 12.

Honey Singh, known for his energetic performances and catchy songs, arrived at the airport with a big smile. However, it was his unique attire that grabbed everyone’s attention. The rapper sported an all-white Thobe, a traditional Arab garment typically worn by Arabian men. This outfit has also become popular among men in India and other countries.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement over Honey Singh’s new look, with many playfully speculating if he had embraced Islam. One Instagram user commented, “Honey Singh ne man bana liya hai kya Islam qubool karne ka?” Another joked, “Umrah karne jaa rahe ho kya?”

One fan amusingly remarked, “Honey Paaji slowly turning into Dubai ke Shaikh.”

Honey Singh’s stylish appearance has certainly added to the buzz around the upcoming star-studded wedding event. The rapper has not just made music lovers groove to his peppy singles; he has also lent his voice to several Bollywood songs. Some of them are Lungi Dance, Party All Night, Chaar Botal Vodka, Chhote Chhote Peg, among others.