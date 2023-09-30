Hospital in Kerala celebrates recovery of Nipah patients

Kozhikode: In a groundbreaking moment, a hospital in Kozhikode celebrated the triumphant recovery of two Nipah patients, including a child who defied the odds of survival while on a ventilator.

The nine-year-old boy and his 25-year-old uncle, both residents of Kuttiady Maruthonkara, who tragically lost a family member to Nipah, have been discharged from Aster MIMS Hospital after a remarkable two-week journey of resilience.

The mother, who faced the devastating loss of her husband to Nipah, rejoices at the return of her critically ill son and her brother.

This unprecedented recovery marks the first instance globally where a person, initially treated on a ventilator post a severe Nipah attack, has successfully returned to life, said the hospital officials.

The patients were discharged following consecutive negative test results received on Wednesday and last night, signalling their full recovery. Although discharged, health authorities have mandated a two-week home quarantine period as a precautionary measure.

According to the hospital authorities, the success in overcoming Nipah was the result of the concerted efforts of a dedicated medical team at the hospital.

The child and his uncle were transferred to Aster MIMS on September 9 after their conditions worsened at a private hospital in Kuttyadi. Driven by suspicion of a serious infectious disease, effective communication and preparedness at Aster MIMS ensured swift action upon their arrival.

The child, in critical condition, was immediately admitted to the paediatric ICU under the leadership of Dr. Satish Kumar. Despite precarious moments on the ventilator, the child was successfully weaned off after four days of intensive treatment, said the officials.

While nothing can fill the void left by the husband’s demise, the family finds solace in the return of the child, awaited for eight years, and the uncle, restoring hope and joy to their lives.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that all four patients including a nine-year-old who was undergoing treatment for Nipah have recovered and have tested negative for the virus infection.

A total of six cases of Nipah virus infection were reported in Kerala’s Kozhikode district of which two persons died.

The Health Minister today said that all four patients have tested double negative and left hospital.