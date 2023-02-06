Hospital staff arrested for sexually abusing patient in Kerala, probe underway

Thrissur: An electrician working in a hospital has been arrested here for allegedly sexually abusing a woman, who was admitted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital following a failed suicide bid, police said on Monday.

Dayalal, an electrician employed at Kodungallur Taluk hospital near here, was arrested on the basis of the woman’s complaint.

According to the police, the woman, who attempted suicide, was immediately taken to the taluk hospital in Kodungallur. She was later referred to the Government Medical College hospital here.

The accused accompanied the woman in the ambulance to the medical college and allegedly abused her when she was admitted to a room in the hospital on Friday, they said.

The matter came to light after the survivor informed the staff and police about the incident.

The Kodungallur police caught hold of him and handed him over to the Medical College police, which is investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George has ordered a probe into the incident.