Hospitals must avoid unwanted C-sections: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Minister for Health T Harish Rao said the State government is taking eloborate steps to encourage the normal deliveries and curb the practice of conducting unwanted cesarean sections at government and private hospitals in Telangana.

Speaking at a programme to mark the celebrations of World Breastfeeding Week organised at Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj here on Friday, Minister Harish Rao said that the State government had taken a stern decision to reduce C-sections at any cost and promote the normal deliveries in all hospitals, including private.

The Minister said the State government announced a series of measures, including financial-based incentives to staff at government maternity hospitals aimed at addressing the issue at multiple fronts and it has also decided to do away with C-sections coverage of Rs.11,000 per delivery under Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme.

The Rs.11,000 for a C-section under Aarogyasri was becoming a negative incentive for normal deliveries. That is the reason the State government has decided to stop providing the coverage to unwanted C-sections.,” Harish Rao disclosed.

The Minister said government hospital staff must strive to avoid unwanted C-sections and spread awareness among pregnant women and keep them positive about normal deliveries.

Harish Rao urged the health staff and doctors to explore novel painless delivery mechanisms to encourage young women opt for normal deliveries.