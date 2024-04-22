Hot, dry spell looms over Hyderabad after rainfall brought respite

Hyderabad: The respite brought by rainfall in Hyderabad will end soon as the Telangana State Development Planning Society forecasts a hot and dry spell for the city, starting Tuesday until the end of April.

The prediction suggests a return to high temperatures, with the maximum expected to reach about 41 degrees Celsius. Over the past three days, the city enjoyed some relief with overcast skies and light to moderate rains.

Also Read Intense heat sweeps large swathes of India, max tem settle 4 to 6 degrees higher

However, the upcoming week is expected to see a decrease in rainfall, with no significant precipitation anticipated. Monday, April 22, saw temperatures rise, indicating the beginning of intense heat. Khajaguda recorded a high temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Bansilalpet at 42.8 degrees Celsius. In the districts, Teekya Thanda in Nalgonda registered a scorching 45 degrees Celsius.

Although some areas like Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Nirmal, and Kamareddy might experience very light rains on Tuesday, the overall trend suggests that temperatures will continue to rise in the following days.