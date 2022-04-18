Hot Wheels: Mahesh Babu brings home Audi electric car

The Audi e-tron is priced from Rs 1.01 crore to Rs 1.19 crore and has three variants

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 18th April 2022 1:15 pm IST
Hot Wheels: Mahesh Babu brings home Audi electric car
Mahesh Babu with his brand new Audi e-Tron (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Mahesh Babu has now bought himself an Audi e-tron, an electric car that had won handsomely at the 2022 World Car Awards.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, the head of Audi India, on Instagram said, “Dynamic, inside & out. The future is electric and we welcome @urstrulymahesh to the #audiexperience.”

Mahesh Babu too confirmed the news by posting a picture of himself next to his new Audi e-tron on Instagram. He said, “Bringing a clean, green and sustainable future home. Excited for the Audi experience.”

Interestingly, the Audi e-tron GT, a variant of the e-tron which had been nominated in three categories, had ended up winning the award for the ‘World Performance Car’ a few days ago at the 2022 World Car Awards, the biggest and most prestigious new car award ceremony dubbed as the ‘Oscars of the automobile world’.

The e-tron is priced from Rs 1.01 crore to Rs 1.19 crore and has three variants. It has an automatic transmission and can seat five people. It has a large 605-litre boot and its key equipment includes an adaptive air suspension, LED headlights, 360 degree cameras, keyless entry and charging points on both sides.

