Hotels, restaurants in Tripura announce they won’t serve Bangladeshis

Earlier, ILS Hospital, a multi-speciality private hospital, announced it would not treat any patients from Bangladesh in protest against atrocities on minorities in the neighbouring country.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 3rd December 2024 10:10 am IST
Representational photo

Agartala: The All Tripura Hotel & Restaurant Owners’ Association (ATHROA) said its members would not serve Bangladeshi guests in view of the insult meted out to the Indian flag in the neighbouring country.

ATHROA general secretary Saikat Bandyopadhyay said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting held on Monday.

“We are a secular country and have respect for all religions. Our national flag has been desecrated and minorities are facing oppression by a section of fundamentalists in Bangladesh. Earlier too such incidents used to take place but now it has crossed the limit,” he said.

“The prevailing situation in Bangladesh is really worrisome. We serve the people who are coming to Tripura for various purposes. We condemn the treatment meted out to minorities in Bangladesh,” he added.

