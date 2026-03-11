House listing, census exercise to begin from May 1 in Andhra

House listing and house census will document the situation of houses, available facilities and details of assets.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th March 2026 12:05 pm IST
cutouts of faces for population census story
Representational Image

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Census Operations and Citizen Registrations Director J Nivas has met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and informed him that the house listing and house census exercise as part of Census 2027 will begin from May 1.

Nivas called on Naidu at his camp office and explained to him about these exercises.

“Andhra Pradesh Census Operations and Citizen Registrations Director J Nivas informed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that house listing and house census exercise as part of Census 2027 will begin from May 1,” a press release issued on Tuesday said.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Apprising the CM that the Census will be undertaken in two phases, Nivas said the first phase will comprise house listing and house census, which will last till May 30.

House listing and house census will document the situation of houses, available facilities and details of assets.

From April 16 to 30, Nivas said the self-census facility will be extended to people. Under the second phase, from February 2027, he said enumeration of people will be taken up.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Socio-economic conditions, cultural situation, migrations and details of children will be recorded as part of the Census, which will be a completely digital exercise for the first time, said Nivas.

He said the 16th Census will be documented through mobile applications and web portals.

Further, Nivas said a public portal has also been set up for people to self-enumerate for the census, and added that the Centre brought a house listing app in 16 languages.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th March 2026 12:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button