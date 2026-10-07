Houthi missiles intercepted north of Riyadh: Saudi-led coalition

Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Wednesday, October 7, that it has intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile north of the capital, Riyadh.

State-run Al Ekhbariya TV quoted the coalition as saying that Yemen’s capital Sanaa, along with the provinces of Saada and Amran, were Houthi targets.

The missile was launched by the Houthis towards the city of Khamis Mushait, said coalition spokesperson Major-General Turki al-Maliki, in a post on X on Tuesday, October 6.

Al-Maliki added that the coalition was tracking the launch platform over Sanaa using its intelligence systems and would destroy it.

Also Read What to know as fighting in Yemen escalates amid US-Iran tensions

Local Saudi Media also reported that explosions were heard in the capital without warning sirens. Flight operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh faced a third temporary suspension following missile interceptions that disrupted regional air traffic.

Yemeni forces initiate military operation to reclaim al-Waziiya from Houthi control

Pro-government forces in Yemen have initiated an offensive targeting the mountainous al-Waziiya district in Taiz governorate. This push aims to reclaim the Red Sea coastline and the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait from Houthi control.

The Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, established their authority after seizing Sanaa in 2014. Maintaining dominion over the northern and northeastern regions, the Iran-aligned group recently advanced along the western coast, capturing the port city of Mocha alongside territory surrounding Bab al-Mandeb.

This military drive forms part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, launched on Sunday by Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi, which seeks to recover all Houthi-controlled lands, including the capital.

According to updates on X from the Yemeni army’s media center, the pro-government Homeland Shield Forces have launched “a large-scale operation” in al-Waziiya, successfully taking strategic high ground overlooking the al-Mansoura area.

Yemen’s Aden airport attacked by Houthis

In another attack, the Iran-backed Houthis targeted Yemen’s Aden International Airport with two ballistic missiles and explosive drones on Wednesday. The attacks were announced by the Houthis themselves as fighting intensifies in the region.

Yemen’s Ministry of Transport denounced the Houthis, calling the attack a “heinous assault that exposed the lives of passengers, workers, and flight crews to real danger,” in a statement on X.

No casualties were reported.

Yemen’s deputy foreign minister compared the attack on the airport to that of the Israeli military. “When Israel attacked civilian facilities in Yemen, every Yemeni and Arab condemned these acts and no party expressed support for them or took delight in them…And today the Houthi militia is imitating the attacks of the Israeli entity,” said Vice Foreign Minister Mustapha Noman.

“All the curses of the universe are not enough to express the rage and disgust towards this militia,” he said adding that Houthis are destroying “what Yemenis have built over decades.”

