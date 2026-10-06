Two Saudi airports hit in attacks; minimal damage, 3 injured

Riyadh: Two airports were targeted in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan and Najran provinces in separate attacks on Monday evening, October 5, causing three minor injuries and material damage, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday, October 6.

Emergency first responders reached the sites and transported the injured to the hospital for medical care.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim al-Budaiwi strongly condemned the attack on King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport.

The GCC chief, in a statement on Tuesday, said targeting airports and civilian facilities “constitutes a dangerous escalation,” describing the attacks as an “unacceptable hostile approach.

Also Read Pak, Turkiye to deploy forces in Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

He called on the international community to take a “firm stance against these attacks,” which he claimed were carried out by the Houthis.

Kuwait’s Foreign Affairs Ministry also denounced the “continued brazen and disgraceful attacks” on Saudi Arabia.

“The ministry affirms the State of Kuwait’s categorical rejection of the repetition of these hostile and cowardly acts,” which the statement said represents a “flagrant violation” of sovereignty and international law.

Saudi-backed Yemeni forces expel Houthi rebels

Forces of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen have recaptured several key areas around the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait from Iran-backed Houthi rebels, Yemeni officials said Monday, while the Houthis claimed attacks on Saudi oil facilities, airports and military bases as fighting escalated on Yemen’s western coast.

The Yemeni officials said forces allied with the internationally recognised government retook the crucial town of Dhubab just north of the strait, a vital shipping route that connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

They also captured the towns of Bab and Hadeid, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to reporters. Witnesses said they saw government tanks and forces entering the towns.

The government push came as part of a major offensive launched early Monday under air cover by a Saudi military coalition.

US and its 9 allies condemn Iran’s ‘terrorist actions’

The United States and nine other countries from North, Central and South America say they “condemn the terrorist actions and other malign influence operations in our hemisphere by Iran and its terrorist proxies.”

The US State Department released a joint statement

Participating nations collectively denounced Iran and affiliated proxies for hostile activities—citing lethal plots, illicit financing, political interference, and support for “terrorist” networks that undermine regional security and rule of law.

“Iran and its proxies must halt these actions now,” they said.

“We are together resolved to undertake further measures to halt them, and pledge to enhance our coordination and cooperation to address this threat,” they added.

US says 130 ships turned back amid Iran naval blockade

US Central Command reported Monday that its warships have turned away 130 commercial vessels since resuming a naval blockade of Iranian ports on July 14 under orders from President Donald Trump.

Also Read Tanker turns back in Hormuz after IRGC warning

Part of an ongoing effort to disrupt Iran’s maritime trade, the operation saw its latest redirection on October 5. CentCom added that over the past 12 weeks, forces disabled three non-compliant ships and destroyed 13 vessels linked to blockade violations or Iran’s IRGC “shadow network.”

Iran executes 2 over violence at anti-government protest

Iran hanged two men over violence during anti-government protests in January in the central city of Isfahan that left four police officers dead, according to the judiciary’s Mizan news agency.

Mizan identified the men as Alireza Sepahi and Alireza Raisi. It said a group of attackers used guns, knives, axes, firebombs and other incendiary materials to attack police, vandalise property and set fire to buildings and public facilities during unrest on January 8.

Mizan cited witnesses as saying Sepahi and his cousin, Abolfazl Sepahi, attacked officers and that Alireza Sepahi poured gasoline over one officer and set him on fire while he was still alive.

Abolfazl Sepahi was executed on July 28.

Iran has carried out several other executions linked to the January unrest.

Human rights groups have criticised the executions of protesters, saying the convictions were often secured through unfair trials.

(With inputs from AP)