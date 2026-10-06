Pak, Turkiye to deploy forces in Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Islamabad: Pakistan and Turkiye have agreed to deploy their military forces in Saudi Arabia under the trilateral defence agreement between the three countries in the wake of Houthi attacks in the Gulf country.

The three sides had convened an emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) of the Makkah Alliance for Defence in Riyadh on Monday, October 5, to address the regional developments and threats facing Saudi Arabia, according to a joint statement.

The trilateral defence agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August, establishes a framework for collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of them would be regarded as an attack against all.

The SPDC on Monday reviewed the outcomes of the political and military consultations preceding the meeting and approved the recommendations submitted to it. It affirmed that the Makkah agreement embodies a firm commitment to collective defence and a unified position in confronting threats.

The committee “decided to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defence commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom”.

“The three countries affirmed that the security of each party is an integral part of the collective security of the three countries,” the statement said.

The statement did not give any details or schedule of troop deployment.

It also did not specifically name the Houthis as a threat, but the development comes against the backdrop of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir attended the meeting from Pakistan’s side.

Khawaja Asif, in an interview with Geo News, said that Pakistan and Turkiye had a “presence in theatre”, but only Saudi troops were involved in combat operations.

“Whatever assistance they require is being provided. But right now, the Turkish and Pakistani armies are playing a supportive role,” he said, noting that Pakistan was involved in reconnaissance.

The three sides also condemned in the strongest terms the attempted targeting of Makkah and Madinah, as well as the continuing attacks targeting cities and civilian and economic facilities in the Kingdom.

Pakistan and Türkiye commended the vigilance and readiness of the Saudi Armed Forces in countering the threats and attacks facing the Kingdom, the statement said.

As part of the institutional development of the alliance, the committee decided to appoint General Nauman Mahmood (Retd.) of Pakistan as the first Secretary-General for a three-year term.

The SPDC meeting was held as Yemen’s Saudi-led coalition government launched a major military campaign on Sunday to recapture territory held by the Houthis.

The SPDC is a key organ of the Makkah pact and comprises the foreign ministers, defence ministers and chiefs of army staff of the three members.

Last month, the chiefs of defence forces and chiefs of general staff of the three countries met in Riyadh and reviewed the security situation and the threats facing Saudi Arabia.

Also, the foreign ministers of the three countries met on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York last month and discussed the challenges faced by the kingdom.