Houthi rebels release footage of attack on Israeli-bound tanker

Yemen’s Houthi rebel group has published footage of the recent attack on a Greek oil tanker in the southern Red Sea.

In the footage, the oil tanker Sounion is seen engulfed in flames after being attacked approximately 77 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen earlier this week.

According to the reports, the tanker was carrying over 150,000 crude oil imports from Iraq to Greece when it was attacked. The crew which included 25 Filipinos and Rulfans was able to evacuate the vessel and were later rescued by an EU naval operation.

They were taken to Djibouti for safety, with no injuries reported among the crew.

The reports suggested that the tanker is left abandoned and floats freely in the sea as of now as it raises navigational and pollution hazards connected with the loaded crude oil. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported observing multiple fires on the vessel, which is at risk of sinking.

The Houthi military spokesman said the attack was aimed at Sounion because of its alleged links to Israel while presenting this as a part of the Houthi fight against Israel’s continued aggression in Gaza.

This incident marks the third attack on a vessel from the Greek Delta Tankers fleet within a month, highlighting the increasing threats to maritime operations in the Red Sea.



