Houthis claim fresh attacks against cargo vessel, US warships

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group has claimed responsibility for two attacks against a Singapore-flagged commercial vessel, which the group claimed was American-owned, and several US Navy warships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The attacks occurred on Friday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said on Saturday in a statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Their “naval forces carried out two qualitative military operations. The first targeted the American ship Propel Fortune in the Gulf of Aden with a number of suitable naval missiles, while the second operation targeted a number of American warships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, using 37 drones,” Sarea said in the statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“We will continue our operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden until Israel stops its aggression and blockade on the Palestinian people in Gaza,” he added.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command wrote on the social media platform X on Saturday that its forces stationed in the Red Sea had intercepted and shot down 15 drones launched from the areas under Houthi control in Yemen towards the US Navy warships, adding that it struck two Houthi missiles in self-defence.

It said the Propel Fortune is a Singapore-flagged, -owned, and -operated vessel and the missiles did not impact it.

The Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November last year in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians during the conflict in Gaza.

The US and British naval forces have responded with dozens of airstrikes against Houthi targets to deter the group. However, the Houthis intensified their attacks.