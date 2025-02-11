How and where to buy IIFA 2025 tickets hosted by Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Want to witness the biggest Bollywood stars up close? Or maybe even get a golden chance to click a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan or Kareena Kapoor? Your moment has arrived!

The silver jubilee celebrations of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025 are all set to take place next month, and the excitement is already soaring. From dazzling performances to power-packed nominations and dynamic hosts, the 125th IIFA 2025 promises an unforgettable experience.

IIFA 2025 Ticket Prices

Image Source: IIFA official website

The tickets for IIFA 2025 are now live on District by Zomato’s official website. The prices start at Rs 3,000 and go up to Rs 1.5 lakh. While some categories are already sold out, a few seats are still up for grabs. So, hurry before they’re gone!

How to Book YourTickets

Booking your ticket is super easy! You can head to District by Zomato’s official page for the tickets or simply visit the IIFA official website, click on the “Buy Tickets” option which directly leads to the IIFA 2025 Jaipur tickets section. Select your preferred seats and block them by paying.

Image Source: District By Zomato

The much-awaited 25th IIFA Awards 2025 will be a grand celebration like never before! Scheduled for 8th and 9th March 2025, the iconic Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), Rajasthan, will host this dazzling event.

And here’s the biggest surprise! For the first time ever, Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan will share the stage with heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as the event’s hosts. The ever-entertaining Karan Johar will also take charge of the grand night!

Image Source: X

The evening will be packed with electrifying performances by Bollywood’s finest stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit, who are all set to set the stage on fire with their dhamakedaar acts.

So, are you ready for a starry, magical night? Book your tickets now and witness Bollywood’s biggest extravaganza unfold before your eyes!