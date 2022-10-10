How Apple iPhone 14 Pro is super ideal for India’s growing creator economy

New Delhi: While you scout for a new iPhone this Diwali to create some stunning short-form videos to charm your fan community, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro now offers solid internals and video-making capabilities on the go.

Those who do not like bigger displays, iPhone 14 Pro is a perfect companion to create, edit and share videos/photos on social media.

Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos.

The device already offers Always-On display, the first-ever 48MP camera on iPhone, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island.

Let us see how iPhone 14 Pro is the most suited device in the Apple ecosystem for those in the growing creator economy.

Once you use it, you will realise that the A16 Bionic chip in iPhone 14 Pro is way ahead of the competition, and unlocks unparalleled experiences with all-day battery life and impressive computational photography capabilities for your videos.

Apple 14 Pro Performance

With two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, the new 6-core CPU is up to 40 per cent faster than the competition and easily handles demanding workloads.

Apple 14 Pro Display

The 6.1-inch device offers a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display, enabled by a new 1Hz refresh rate and multiple power-efficient technologies.

This makes the new Lock Screen even more useful, keeping the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance.

The advanced display also brings the same peak HDR brightness level as Pro Display XDR, and the highest outdoor peak brightness in a smartphone: up to 2000 nits, which is twice as bright as iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also continue to offer industry-leading durability features with the Ceramic Shield front cover and are protected from common spills and accidents with water and dust resistance.

Apple 14 Pro Camera

The pro camera system on iPhone 14 Pro pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in a smartphone.

If you are a photo or video lover, Photonic Engine offers a giant leap for mid- to low-light performance in photos across all cameras through a deep integration of hardware and software — up to 2x on the Main camera, up to 3x on the Ultra Wide camera, up to 2x on the Telephoto camera, and up to 2x on the TrueDepth camera.

Photonic Engine enables this dramatic increase in quality by applying Deep Fusion earlier in the imaging process to deliver extraordinary detail, and preserve subtle textures, provide better colour, and maintain more information in a photo.

For the first time ever, the Pro lineup features a new 48MP Main camera with a quad-pixel sensor that adapts to the photo being captured, and features second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

The quad-pixel sensor also brings benefits to pro workflows, optimising for detail in ProRAW. And with a new machine learning model designed specifically for the quad-pixel sensor, iPhone now shoots ProRAW at 48MP with an unprecedented level of detail, enabling new creative workflows for pro users.

The Cinematic mode is now available in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps.

iPhone 14 Pro has 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements used in all magnets, including those used in MagSafe, and 100 per cent recycled tungsten in the Taptic Engine.

The device also includes 100 per cent recycled tin in the solder of multiple printed circuit boards, and 100 per cent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards and in the wire of all cameras.

Apple 14 Pro Price in India

Starting from Rs 129,900, iPhone 14 Pro is now available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Conclusion: For millions of creators in India, iPhone 14 Pro is an ideal investment that will keep producing excellent short-form videos for years to come. Those who love to work via smartphones, this device unlocks several possibilities on the move.