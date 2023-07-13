How can one ignore India, PM Modi demands permanent UNSC membership

"I think most countries are clear on what changes they would like to see in the UN Security Council, including on the role India should play," Modi said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th July 2023 7:17 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with a French publication Les Echos stressed at the need for permanent membership for India at the UN Security Council.

BookMyMBBS

“The issue is not just of credibility, but something much larger. How can the UN Security Council claim to speak for the world when its most populous country and its largest democracy is not a permanent member?” PM Modi said.

Also Read
EU parliament to debate on Manipur violence; ‘Internal matter’, says India

“I think most countries are clear on what changes they would like to see in the UN Security Council, including on the role India should play,” Modi said.

MS Education Academy

Modi gave the interview in New Delhi before jetting off to France to participate at the Bastille Day celebrations on Friday.

“As the world’s largest democracy, with unparalleled social and economic diversity, our success will demonstrate that democracy delivers. That it is possible for harmony to exist amidst diversity. At the same time, there is a natural expectation of adjustments in the international system and institutions to give the rightful place to the world’s largest democracy,” he said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th July 2023 7:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button