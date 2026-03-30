Hyderabad: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has always maintained a dignified silence around her personal life, especially following her separation from Shoaib Malik. However, in recent times, the former World No. 1 has begun sharing heartfelt insights into her journey of navigating divorce and single motherhood, offering a rare and honest glimpse into her life beyond the court.

Currently focused on her professional commitments and raising her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, Sania has been opening up through her talk show Serve It Up With Sania. In one of the recent episodes featuring entrepreneur Masaba Gupta, the duo spoke candidly about dealing with divorce and its impact on parenting.

Sania Mirza on divorce talk with son

Reflecting on one of the most difficult conversations she had to face, Sania revealed that she sought professional guidance before speaking to her young son about the separation. “Personally, when I went through a difficult time in my life, I was consulting a child psychologist about how to bring it up with Izhaan because he was young,” she shared.

She added that the most important advice she received was about honesty and normalcy. “The only advice that actually stuck with me was that he should not find out anything from outside. You have to tell him yourself honestly, and it should be normalized for him. He should not feel like a freak,” she said, emphasizing the importance of open communication with children.

When she got panic attacks

In another emotional episode featuring filmmaker and close friend Farah Khan, Sania spoke about the challenges she faced after her divorce, including experiencing panic attacks. Farah recalled a moment when Sania struggled before a live show, saying, “I had never seen you have a panic attack. I got so scared.”

Sania admitted to the vulnerability of that phase, adding, “I was shivering… If you hadn’t come, I wouldn’t have done that show,” highlighting the emotional toll the separation had taken on her.

Izhaan Mirza Malik and Sania Mirza (Instagram)

The conversation also touched upon the impact of divorce on children. While acknowledging that separation can affect a child, Sania stressed the importance of choosing a healthier environment. “A child will get affected anyway. So you have to understand and choose a situation that is better. If a child is going to see two people that are extremely unhappy, then there is a certain call you have to take,” she explained.

She further pointed out that pretending to maintain a perfect family does more harm than good. “If you think you can fake it, you are kidding yourself because the child understands,” she added.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik ended their 14-year marriage in January 2024 after months of speculation. Their son, Izhaan, born in October 2018, currently lives with Sania in Dubai.