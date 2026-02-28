Hyderabad: The wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda fondly called “VIROSH” by fans has become one of the most talked-about celebrity celebrations of the year. While their grand ceremony in Udaipur looked straight out of a royal dream, it was the jaw-dropping gold jewellery that truly grabbed attention.

Jewellery Worth

Reports suggest that the custom-made temple-style gold jewellery worn for the wedding was worth a massive Rs. 4 to Rs. 7 crore. Yes, you read that right, crores just in ornaments. The handcrafted pieces reportedly weighed between 2 to 3 kilograms and took nearly 10 months to complete. Every detail was carefully designed, making it not just expensive but also rare and exclusive.

Crafted with Heritage and Detail

The jewellery was created by a Hyderabad-based jeweller known for traditional South Indian temple designs. Rashmika’s bridal look featured layered harams (long gold necklaces), a beautifully detailed oddiyanam (waist belt), intricate bangles, heavy jhumkas, and a grand maang tikka. Each piece carried heritage motifs inspired by temple architecture, giving her the look of a modern-day queen.

Vijay’s Regal Gold Statement

Vijay complemented her perfectly in regal gold ornaments. He wore a bold kasu mala, traditional kadukkan (ear ornaments), and statement gold chains that enhanced his royal wedding attire. The couple’s coordinated jewellery added richness and cultural depth to the entire ceremony.

A New Benchmark in Celebrity Weddings

What makes this wedding jewellery special is not just the price tag, but the craftsmanship behind it. Spending almost a year to create these pieces shows the level of detailing and dedication involved. The weight, the intricate carvings, and the pure gold used explain the multi-crore valuation.

In an era where celebrity weddings are all about style statements, VIROSH’s golden wedding look has set a new benchmark. From price to grandeur, their jewellery has truly become the shining highlight of their big day.