How Gauahar, Sana, Aly & other celebs wished Ramzan Mubarak

Mumbai: The holy month of Ramzan kick-started on good note among the Muslims across the world as COVID-19 restrictions will not hamper their celebrations this year.

It is one of the most important occasions in Islam during which people observe a fast. Several TV celebrities took to social media recently, to wish their fans ‘Ramzan Mubarak’ with happy pictures of themselves.

Leading the wishes were Aly Goni, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan among others.

Actress Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram and shared a video from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. In the clip, Gauahar can be seen giving a virtual tour of the mosque. She wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak ! ❤️. If you are planning a trip to the #uae you must visit #Shiekh_Zayed_Grand_Mosque #abudhabi .. it’s an experience to remember . I loved praying namaz in there . It has so much knowledge, message for unity and love and endless divinity. 🌙🤲🏻 #musafir #islam.”

Hina Khan also wished her fans and shared a few pictures of her in a black abaya burkha. She just captioned, “Ramadan Mubarak.”

Former actress Sana Khan, who often shares Islamic posts on her IG handle, wished her fans and followers through a video in which dicussed about a Quran verse, Surah Fatah. Watch the video below.

Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni shared a happy photo of himself donning a skull cap cap and a white tee. He wrote, “Ramadan Kareem 🌙 To you and ur Family❤️ #AllahuAkbar.”

Actress and social media influencer Jannat Zubair also wished fans with this adorable group pic of herself with her little fans.

Aamna Sharif just shared a glimpse of her first Iftar on Instagram.

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram and shared pics of himself in yellow kurta. “Mujhe sukoon is baat ka hai ke logon se behtar mujhe mera RAB janta hai 🤲#ramadanmubarak,” he wrote.