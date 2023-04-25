How Germany Job Seeker Visa paves way to settlement in Europe

Germany is offering a job seeker visa that allows individuals to search for jobs in the country, and if they find a suitable job, they can convert their visa into a work visa.

The Germany job seeker visa not only offers a pathway to employment in Germany but also to settlement in Europe.

Germany Job Seeker Visa

The Germany job seeker visa is granted to individuals who have at least five years of work experience, a degree recognized in Germany, proof of funds to support their stay in the country and other necessary documents.

For Indian citizens, the fee for the job seeker visa is 75 Euros. If granted, the applicant can stay in Germany for up to six months to search for a job. During their stay on a job seeker visa, they are prohibited from working.

The application process for a job seeker visa in Germany involves submitting an application, proof of accommodation, funds, academic qualifications, experience, and health insurance, a valid passport, a resume, and a cover letter.

For details, visit the official website (click here).

From Germany Job Seeker Visa to Work Visa or EU Blue Card

After finding jobs in Germany, applicants can apply for either a work visa or an EU Blue Card.

To obtain a work visa, the applicant must receive a job offer from an employer in Germany. If the applicant’s age is beyond 45 years, the annual salary of the job must be at least 48180 Euros, or they must provide proof of adequate old-age pension provisions.

Once granted, work visa holders can stay in Germany for up to four years or the duration of the work contract, whichever is shorter.

In the case of an EU Blue Card, the applicants must not only get jobs in Germany but also ensure that the gross annual salary is at least 58400 Euros. However, in case of employees in the fields of mathematics, IT, natural sciences, engineering, and human medicine, the annual salary must be at least 45552 euros.

While on an EU Blue Card, applicants can bring their family to Germany

Settlement in Germany

After 33 months of getting an EU Blue Card, the applicants can apply for a settlement permit. In some cases, it will be issued after 21 months of stay in Germany.

In the case of a job visa, the applicants can apply for a settlement permit if they have been a holder of a residence permit for at least four years and pass the ‘Life in Germany’ test.

A Permanent EU Residence Permit is granted to persons who have legally lived in Germany for at least five years and have sufficient command of the German language and basic knowledge of the legal and social system and way of life in Germany.

Germany Citizenship

It is granted to settlement permit holders who have been living in Germany legally for at least eight years. Apart from it, persons with a limited residence permit that can be converted to indefinite residence who have been living in Germany legally for at least eight years are also eligible for Germany citizenship.

Apart from the residency requirements, they must have sufficient knowledge of the German language.

The applicants must give up their previous nationality after they are naturalized.

EU citizenship

As Germany is one of the 27 European countries, the citizen of Germany also automatically become EU citizens.

Following is the list of EU countries

Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Republic of Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Ireland Italy Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Netherlands Poland Portugal Romania Slovakia Slovenia Spain and Sweden

The EU citizens can move and reside freely within the EU.