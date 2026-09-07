What if a morning run came with tiramisu and ice cream instead of the usual sports drink? Hyderabad’s running scene is getting a fun makeover, with community runs that combine fitness, food, music and socialising.

From an ice cream-filled 5K to a tiramisu-themed run, these events are showing that running does not always have to be about speed and competition.

For many Hyderabadis, it is becoming a way to meet people, try something new and enjoy a different kind of Sunday morning.

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A 5K with tiramisu

HYD.STRD recently brought a unique idea to the city with its Tiramisu Run, promoted as India’s first Tiramisu Run. The concept was simple – bring together running and one of Italy’s most popular desserts.

Participants took part in a 5K community run and enjoyed tiramisu as part of the experience. Rather than focusing only on timing or competition, the event encouraged runners to enjoy the morning, meet fellow participants and have some fun.

The event also showed how community runs can attract people who may not consider themselves serious runners. Participants can run, jog or walk at their own pace, making the experience more relaxed than a traditional competitive race.

When ice cream joined the run

HYD.STRD also experimented with another unusual combination – ‘running and ice cream’.

Its ice cream run, organised with Dumont Experimental Ice Creams, invited participants to take on a 5K route with unlimited ice cream available throughout the track.

That means the dessert was not simply a reward waiting at the finish line. Ice cream became part of the running experience itself, its running with chasing an ice cream truck making the event as much about having fun as completing the distance.

Such themed runs are giving Hyderabad’s growing running community a fresh social side. They bring together fitness enthusiasts, beginners and people simply looking for an unusual weekend activity.

Tiramisu Run 2.0 is here

Now, HYD.STRD is bringing back its sweetest run with Tiramisu Run 2.0, described as the “second serving of the sweetest run”.

The 5K community run will be held on September 13 from 6.30 am onwards, starting at UKUSA Rhino, Hyderabad. Registration costs Rs.499 per person.

The registration includes the 5K community run, fresh tiramisu, an official event bib, coffee, a live DJ and a spoon lanyard.

Unlike a conventional marathon where the focus is usually on finishing in the fastest possible time, Tiramisu Run 2.0 is designed to be beginner-friendly, with running, good food, music and what the organisers call “good vibes” at its centre.

And no, you do not have to be an experienced runner to take part. The idea is to get your miles in, meet new people and finish with the reward you ran for tiramisu.

For Hyderabad, these events point to a growing appetite for runs that are not just about fitness but also about experience.

In this city, the road to fitness is getting a lot sweeter.