Forced to fight Ukraine war, how Hyderabadi youths ended up in Russia

Hyderabad: Several Indians, including three from Hyderabad, were reportedly misled into joining Russian forces amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine border on the pretext of employment as ‘army helpers’.

Since November 2023, around 10 Indians have been stranded in different areas along the Russia-Ukraine border, including Mariupol, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Rostov-on-Don. Tragically, one of them has been reportedly killed.

The stranded youths include three from Telangana, three from Karnataka, one from Gujarat, two from Kashmir, and one from UP

Siasat.com reached out to Mohammed Adnan, brother of one of the stranded youths to understand how did the Hyderabadi youth end up fighting Russia’s war.

According to Adnan, a YouTuber acting as an agent deceived his brother with promise of a job in Russia. Several agents convinced the youths that there was a good job opportunity for them. After sending a second group of recruits to Russia in December, the agents have reportedly disappeared.

The youths were enticed with assurances of government jobs in medical camps or security positions, with a promised salary of Rs 45,000 per month during the probation period. They were also told that the salary would be increased later.

Adnan alleged that the recruits were coerced into signing contracts written in Russian. When they sought translated copies, the agents did not provide it.

“Upon reaching Russia, they were given arms under the guise of protection. After a few days, they were forced into weapon training and sent to the Ukraine battlegrounds,” Adnan said.

He said he has not been able to contact his brother since they were sent to Ukraine due to non-availability of mobile networks in the war zone.

Their plight first came to light on January 23 when one of the youths was injured in firing. He was taken to a medical camp, from where he was able to establish contact with his family.

A day later, many families approached the External Affairs Ministry with all relevant documents, urging the authorities to rescue the youth. Even as the officials gave assuances to the families that their loved ones will be brought back, Adnan says the families have been awaiting a response from the Centre for nearly a month.

Moreover, Adnan said that his family also sought help from AIMIM Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, who has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Moscow, urging government intervention for their safe repatriation.