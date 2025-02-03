How Kokapet is emerging as Hyderabad’s next big food hub

Once a quiet suburb on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Kokapet is now emerging as a vibrant destination, driven by rapid urban development and an influx of IT professionals. With high-rise apartments, luxury villas, and a booming corporate presence reshaping the area, the culinary landscape is evolving just as fast.

From upscale fine-dining restaurants to cosy cafes and street food joints, Kokapet caters to a diverse crowd that craves both indulgence and convenience. Whether you’re looking for a gourmet meal, a quick snack, or a trendy café to work from, this fast-growing neighbourhood has something for everyone.

Hyderabad has a new culinary destination

What was once a food scene limited to a few eateries has now transformed into a dynamic mix of fine-dining restaurants, trendy cafes, and street food spots. As Kokapet evolves into one of Hyderabad’s prime residential and commercial hubs, food entrepreneurs have been quick to tap into the growing demand. Well-established brands are expanding into the area, while new ventures are launching with innovative menus.

Unlike older parts of the city, where traditional flavours dominate, Kokapet’s dining scene is defined by its versatility. Multi-cuisine restaurants, artisanal bakeries, and experimental fusion kitchens are becoming the norm, reflecting the cosmopolitan crowd residing here. Weekend brunch spots, rooftop dining experiences, and late-night dessert cafes are also on the rise, catering to the lifestyle of young professionals.

This rapid growth isn’t limited to dine-in spaces—cloud kitchens and delivery-only brands have also found a strong foothold here, serving the work-from-home and on-the-go crowd. Whether it’s a gourmet meal or a quick comfort bite, the sheer variety now available in Kokapet is a testament to its ever-expanding food culture.

Must-try spots at Kokapet

Kokapet is home to a mix of well-known brands making their mark and independent eateries bringing something fresh to the table. Food lovers have plenty to explore here and Siasat.com has curated a list of eateries that are a must-try here.

Cafes at Kokapet:

1. Karachi Cafe

2. Roastery Coffee House

3. Cafe Sandwicho

4. Prezmo

5. Cafe Twenty One

6. Krema Cafe

7. Echoes

Fine-dining:

1. Mist- The Poolside Kitchen

2. Atiya’s Kitchen

3. Ishtaa

4. Karim’s

5. Tabula Rasa

6. The Fisherman’s Wharf

7. Little Italy

8. Kritunga

Bakeries

1. Karachi Bakery

2. Concu

3. Morine Bakery

4. Harley’s Fine Baking

5. Van Lavino

6. Auberry- The Bake Shop