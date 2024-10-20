How Mahira Khan landed the lead role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, released in 2017, was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. However, the movie didn’t meet all expectations and is now seen as an under-performer. A key part of the film was Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut.

But why was Mahira cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan? Director Rahul Dholakia shared the interesting story behind this decision.

The Search for the Right Actress

Rahul Dholakia wanted a female lead who could play an 80s Muslim girl, someone in her 30s with good Hindi skills and a bit of an Urdu touch. While popular Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma were considered, they were either too expensive or didn’t fit the role. Other actresses, like Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, were also considered but didn’t work for the character.

The director needed someone who could match Shah Rukh Khan, who was 50 at the time. Dholakia said, “Shah Rukh Khan cannot romance an Alia Bhatt!” He needed an actress with the right mix of innocence and maturity.

How Mahira Khan Was Chosen

Mahira came into the picture thanks to a recommendation from both Dholakia’s and Shah Rukh Khan’s mothers, who had seen her in Pakistani TV shows. Honey Trehan, the casting director, arranged an audition for Mahira, and after seeing her, Dholakia knew he had found his Aasiya, the female lead.

Mahira’s Side of the Story

Mahira shared her experience at the Faiz International Festival in 2016. She said that while promoting her TV show Humsafar in Mumbai, she got a call for a “big film.” After some meetings and an audition, she was told she would star opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This was a dream come true for her, and the opportunity was too good to miss.

The Impact of Raees

Although Raees faced some political issues due to Mahira’s involvement, her performance was praised, and the film remains significant in both her and Shah Rukh Khan’s careers. Mahira’s chemistry with SRK and the song ‘Zaalima’ became particularly memorable.