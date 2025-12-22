Hyderabad: After a long journey of over 100 days, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 came to an end with a star-studded grand finale held on Sunday, December 21. Hosted by Nagarjuna, the reality show concluded its nearly four-month run with a thrilling finale episode.

Kalyan Padala wins Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Kalyan Padala emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, defeating Thanuja Puttaswamy to lift the coveted trophy. Interestingly, Kalyan made history by becoming the first commoner to win Bigg Boss Telugu. He entered the house through the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha and went on to claim the title, earning widespread praise for his journey.

From an aspirant full of passion in Agnipariksha to the Title Winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, Kalyan stood the test of fire and time to emerge as the Only ONE. 👑



Presenting You the Title Winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 – 'Kalyan Padala' ♥️🔥



A journey worth… pic.twitter.com/eCp5B1zUCZ — JioHotstar Telugu (@JioHotstarTel_) December 21, 2025

Kalyan Padala’s remuneration

As per reports, Kalyan Padala charged around Rs 28,000 per day during his stint on the show, taking his weekly remuneration to approximately Rs 2 lakh. Over the 16-week season, his total participation fee reportedly stood at around Rs 32 lakh.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner prize money

In addition to the title, Kalyan won a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh, a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris worth over Rs 10.5 lakh, and a voucher worth Rs 5 lakh from one of the sponsors. With these winnings, his total earnings from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are estimated to be around Rs 82 lakh.

Before Agnipariksha we don't know Kalyan ..



But Now Everyone are chanting his Kalyan ..



Kalyan Padala 🏆 #BiggBossTelugu9 #KalyanPadalapic.twitter.com/cvKF5MdqH4 — M A H I 🐉 🌊 🕉️ (@MahiTarak7) December 21, 2025

Kalyan Padala’s net worth 2026

According to media reports, Kalyan Padala’s net worth was around Rs 20–25 lakh prior to the show and is expected to see a significant rise following his victory in 2026.

The season witnessed intense competition among the top five finalists Sanjana, Kalyan Padala, Demon Pavan, Emmanuel, and Thanuja Puttaswamy. In a surprising turn of events, Sanjana was the first to be eliminated from the finale race, followed by Emmanuel and Demon Pavan.

What are your thoughts on Kalyan Padala’s win? Share your views in the comments below.