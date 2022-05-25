How many TVs does SRK has in Mannat? Actor reveals [Video]

Mumbai: With over 80 Bollywood films and 14 Filmfare awards, superstar Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. Also known as King Khan of B-town, SRK truly believes in living life, king size. We are quite aware about the fact that the actor owns some insanely expensive things. His dream home ‘Mannat’ is among them. The swanky sea-facing bungalow has always been a topic of interest for his fans.

In our earlier write-ups, we gave you all interesting inside details about his multi-crore abode. Recently, the changed nameplate of Mannat too became the hot topic of discussion. And now, internet is buzzing with a new unknown fact about Mannat.

We have got our hands on a latest video of Shah Rukh Khan in which he reveals having at least 10 -11 television at his home that costs around 30 to 40 lakhs. The video clip, which is circulating on Twitter, is from his recent visit to Delhi for a launch of a television brand. He said, ” The cost of each television is about a lakh, lakh-and-a-half. By that calculation, I’ve spent about Rs 30-40 lakh on televisions.”

Watch the video below.

Speaking more about SRK’s Mannat, it located in Mumbai‘s Bandstand neighbourhood. It is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore. The six-storey lavish building boasts of having multiple bedrooms, living areas, a gymnasium, a library, a personal auditorium and much more.